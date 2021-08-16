Patients suffer due to lack of MRI facility in North Kashmir hospitals

The lack of such a facility even at the Government Medical college Baramulla has annoyed scores of patients whose aspirations ran high after the establishment of GMC at Baramulla.

Firdous Ahmad, a patient while sharing his ordeal said that he was recently advised for the MRI for his knee injury, however, absence of MRI facility at the GMC Baramulla prompted him to rush to Srinagar for the test, which was conducted at a private MRI facility centre.

“I am a labor by profession. The MRI test costed me hefty amount besides travel expenses. The authorities must keep such facility available at the district level so that poor patients had not to face difficulty,” said Firdous.

As per data, on an average, more than 60 patients each day across north Kashmir’s major hospitals are advised to go for the MRI test. These patients had no choice but to travel to Srinagar for the test. The poor patients are the worst sufferers.

The situation is even painful for those patients hailing from far flung areas like Keran, Karnah or Gurez area of north Kashmir which are mostly landlocked for more than six months of winter.

“The MRI facility at the district level is extremely important, especially at a time when we are observing rise in cases of knee pain, joint pain, disk problem, brain like diseases and cases of epilepsy. The MRI facility is extremely important to examine the nature of problem of such patients,” said a doctor at SDH Sopore.

Dr Humam Nissar, Assistant Professor, Government Medical College Baramulla said that installation of MRI machine at the GMC Baramulla is extremely important as such facility will make the department much more vibrant and neurosurgery department can serve more affectively.

When contacted Principal GMC Baramulla, Ruby Reshi, said that they have informed the higher officials about the need of MRI facility and hope authorities will consider the demand. “We have communicated about the same to the higher officials and we are optimistic that it will be soon installed at the GMC Baramulla,” she said.