In 45 days, 22% young population immunised in south Kashmir

Anantnag, Aug 3: Nearly 22 percent of the young population has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination in south Kashmir.

The region comprises four districts – Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian.

Shopian so far is leading with 26 percent young population receiving the first dose of the Covishield.

The district has a population of 1.15 lakh in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

“Nearly 28,000 in this age group has received the first jab of vaccine,” Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Shopian, Dr Arshad Tak said.

In Kulgam, nearly 25 percent population in this age group has been vaccinated.

“Of the population of nearly 2.5 lakh in this age group, around 50,000 received the first dosage of the vaccine,” Chief Medical Officer, Kulgam, DrRafiq Dhobi said.

In Pulwama, 20 percent of the population in the age group of 18-44 years group has been vaccinated so far.

“Of the 2.81 lakh population in this age group, around 58,000 received the first dose of Covishield,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer, PulwamaDrTehmeena said.

Anantnag, which is the largest district in south Kashmir, now has nearly 20 percent population in the age group of 18 to 44 years that has received the first dose of the vaccine.

“A total of 4.48 lakh people of the district fall in this age group and of which 83,275 have taken the Covishield jab,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Anantnag, Dr M Y Zagoo said.

The vaccination drive for the young population in Jammu and Kashmir began in mid-June.

The drive for the above-60 age group, health workers, and frontline workers had started in mid-March and was extended to a 45-plus population from April 1.

Almost the entire population in that age group has received the first jab of vaccine and nearly half of those are fully vaccinated.