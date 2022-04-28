19 injured in Bishnah road mishap

Police said that the mini-bus carrying a marriage party was coming from Bari Brahmana towards Bishnah and on its return, the vehicle's driver lost control near Chak Avatar.

In this road mishap, police said that 19 people who were part of the marriage party were injured and four of them were critical.

Immediately a rescue operation was launched and the injured were removed to the hospital for their treatment, said the police.

Police said that four critically injured persons were shifted to the GMC Jammu and others have suffered minor injuries.