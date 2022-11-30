Keeping Jammu IB peaceful despite challenges :IG BSF

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) today said that it is keeping peace on the 192 kms long International Border with Pakistan in Jammu region and also on the Line of Control alongwith Indian Army despite manifold challenges like drone activities, tunnelling and smuggling attempts.

BSF Inspector General (Jammu Frontier) DK Boora was speaking at a press conference to mark the celebration of its 58th Raising Day on December 1, 2022 with aplomb being the first line of defence on India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh border by dominating the International Border relentlessly.

“Troops of BSF Jammu have thwarted all attempts of the adversary and foiled their nefarious designs. There were seven infiltration attempts on the IB but they were foiled by the alert BSF troops this year,” he said referring to the challenges faced by the BSF in the year 2022 from the counterpart i.e., drone activities, tunnelling and smuggling attempts.