Keeping Jammu IB peaceful despite challenges :IG BSF

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) today said that it is keeping peace on the 192 kms long International Border with Pakistan in Jammu region and also on the Line of Control alongwith Indian Army despite manifold challenges like drone activities, tunnelling and smuggling attempts.
BSF Inspector General (Jammu Frontier) DK Boora was speaking at a press conference to mark the celebration of its 58th Raising Day on December 1, 2022 with aplomb being the first line of defence on India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh border by dominating the International Border relentlessly.
“Troops of BSF Jammu have thwarted all attempts of the adversary and foiled their nefarious designs. There were seven infiltration attempts on the IB but they were foiled by the alert BSF troops this year,” he said referring to the challenges faced by the BSF in the year 2022 from the counterpart i.e., drone activities, tunnelling and smuggling attempts.
Boora said that as a result of robust domination and surveillance on the International Border, there has been continued peace on the Jammu IB. The BSF Jammu has continuously tamed out anti-tunnel drives along IB due to its persistent efforts.
He said that the BSF was able to detect a tunnel on International Border in the month of March 2022 which made a huge dent to the infiltration attempts by anti-national elements from Pakistan and also exposed the nefarious designs of Pakistan based terrorists/smugglers.
In its different successful operations, he said that the BSF successfully apprehended three Pakistani intruders and neutralized seven Pakistani smugglers who tried to violate the IB with the intention to smuggle consignments of narcotics and weapons from across the border into the Indian Territory, he said.
He said that the BSF seized around 49,400 kg of narcotics from the International Border in the current year i.e., 4 AK-47 rifles, 7 AK rifles with 40 rounds, 7 pistols, 12 pistol magazines with 30 rounds.
“The success was achieved because of the collective efforts of BSF, intelligence, J&K police and local population in the border areas. BSF Jammu has been in the forefront in assisting border population in Jammu area continuously. The relationship with the villagers has been very cordial and friendly to nourish the bondage between BSF and border population,” Boora added.
He said that the border population was also made aware of drone operations carried out by Pakistan based anti-national elements and many drone awareness programmes accordingly were organised by the BSF for the border people.