Kishtwar villagers fear damages to houses in Pakkal Dul power project construction

Jammu: The inhabitants of three villages of Dacchan in Kishtwar fear that the construction work of the Pakkal Dul hydro power project dam could trigger landslides that may damage their houses. The fears have been exacerbated after recent landslides caused panic in the areas.
“The work is in progress and triggered a landslide a few days back. And, it has led to fear among the people whose houses are located in the hilly areas of Dangduru and Kharipaknoo villages,” said DDC chairperson Kishtwar Pooja Thakur.
Thakur said that some 50 houses in Dangduru village and 20 in Kharipaknoo come under the danger zone.
“If landslides are triggered again, these people and their properties may be in danger and hence, the administration should seriously look into the concerns of the people,” said the DDC chairperson. She insisted on prevention of soil erosion and loss to life and property while raising concerns on the work of blasting and 'earth cutting' around the site.
“We raised this issue before the authorities. However, the people are told to vacate houses. Accordingly, some people shifted in the past but they were not paid the rent by the authorities despite promises leaving many of the poor families in a fix,” she added.
She demanded that the villagers should be rehabilitated at safer places and provided adequate compensation.
Meanwhile, the landowners of Panchayat Loharna-A and Panchayat Jankpur affected by the construction of the dam of Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Power Project opposed demarcation of the dam in Suid village.
“The water level of the dam has been raised to 1760 meters instead of 1710 meters,” sarpanch Ghulam Nabi told Greater Kashmir.
He said that due to the 1760 meter mark most of the population of village Thachna, Resari and village Suid would be affected due to the dam.
He said that the people have demanded adequate compensation for land, residential houses, and other structures as per market rate as well as the rehabilitation of the affected population in safer areas on the pattern of project victims at the national level.
He added that these families were demanding jobs in NHPC for those who have given land for the dam construction purpose.
“The facilities which were committed with the villagers like medical facilities, education or development of infrastructure still remain unfulfilled,” he said.