Kishtwar villagers fear damages to houses in Pakkal Dul power project construction

Thakur said that some 50 houses in Dangduru village and 20 in Kharipaknoo come under the danger zone.

“If landslides are triggered again, these people and their properties may be in danger and hence, the administration should seriously look into the concerns of the people,” said the DDC chairperson. She insisted on prevention of soil erosion and loss to life and property while raising concerns on the work of blasting and 'earth cutting' around the site.

“We raised this issue before the authorities. However, the people are told to vacate houses. Accordingly, some people shifted in the past but they were not paid the rent by the authorities despite promises leaving many of the poor families in a fix,” she added.