Wildlife Deptt permits entry of visitors in national parks, sanctuaries, conservation reserves, zoos

Jammu: The Wildlife Department Wednesday withdrew the restrictions imposed on the entry in the national parks, sanctuaries, conservation reserves, and zoos following decline in Covid-19 cases in J&K.

The restrictions on entry of visitors in the national parks, sanctuaries, conservation reserves and zoos of J&K have been withdrawn in view of improvement in covid situation, an official quoting order of the Wildlife department said. The restrictions on the entry ofbthe visitors into national parks, sanctuaries, conservation reserves and zoos were imposed following the outbreak of Covid-19 in J&K.

“The restrictions were in force in view of the restrictions imposed by the competent authority from time to time in order to contain the spread of Covid-19,” according to an official.