Baramulla residents rue severe power cuts

Baramulla: With the onset of winter, the residents of Baramulla district are witnessing severe power cuts which have disrupted the lives of lakhs of residents here.
The unscheduled power cuts have become a daily ordeal and a source of frustration for its residents. The locals here have urged the administration to intervene in the matter which has severely impacted the daily routine of common people.
The metered areas of the Baramulla district are experiencing 8 hour power cuts each day. In the non-metered zones, it is even more dire as they could barely witness the glow of electricity.
The power crisis has affected several areas of the district including Sopore, Zaingeer, Rafiabad, Kandi, Kreeri, Wagoora, Tangmarg, Boniyar and Uri.
The worsening power situation was an ominous indication of what lay ahead during the peak of winter.
Even in areas where smart meters had been installed the situation is no different. The residents questioned the authorities, asking where the promise of 24-hour electricity had vanished.
Farooq Ahmad, a resident of Baramulla town, while lashing out at the PDD department said that “we allowed the installation of smart meters as the PDD authorities promised that there will be no electricity disruption in the metered areas.”
"The power supply in the smart metered areas is like what we used to get during non-metered periods," lamented Farooq Ahmad, echoing the frustration of many.
He said despite generating satisfactory revenue from its consumers they were being pushed towards darkness.
Muhammad Abdullah, a resident of Watergam Rafiabad in Baramulla district, spoke of their daily struggle. He said the area receives a mere one or two hours of power supply each day. The elders, students, and women in their homes bear the brunt of this crisis.
He said the absence of electricity was depriving them of basic comfort. Students find it impossible to carry out their studies, disrupting their academic progress.
The erratic power supply has taken its toll on the business community too. The traders said that in the absence of electricity they are unable to carry out business activities which have severely affected them economically.
The president Traders Federation Baramulla, Tariq Ahmad Mughloo, said that the business community of the Baramulla district is witnessing severe hardships following erratic power supply across the district.
He said in the present era, when technology has taken over manual processes, the availability of electricity is extremely important for smooth running of the business. He said the frequent power cuts are hampering the overall growth of the business community.
“The worst affected are the small entrepreneurs who have taken huge loans from banks to run their business activity. In the absence of electricity, it is impossible for them to continue without the losses. The administration needs to revisit the unaccepted power schedule which is a huge injustice for the locals here,” said Tariq Ahmad Mughloo.