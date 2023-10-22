Baramulla residents rue severe power cuts

Baramulla: With the onset of winter, the residents of Baramulla district are witnessing severe power cuts which have disrupted the lives of lakhs of residents here.

The unscheduled power cuts have become a daily ordeal and a source of frustration for its residents. The locals here have urged the administration to intervene in the matter which has severely impacted the daily routine of common people.

The metered areas of the Baramulla district are experiencing 8 hour power cuts each day. In the non-metered zones, it is even more dire as they could barely witness the glow of electricity.

The power crisis has affected several areas of the district including Sopore, Zaingeer, Rafiabad, Kandi, Kreeri, Wagoora, Tangmarg, Boniyar and Uri.