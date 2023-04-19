Bumper mustard seed production expected in Kupwara district

Kupwara: Kupwara district is witnessing yellow revolution this year as most farmers have opted for mustard seed cultivation. They are anticipating bumper crop production.

Farmers in Gulgam ‘A’ had never witnessed such rich oil seed cultivation before, which they are witnessing this year. The villagers have cultivated oil seed on more than 500 kanals of land. “The concept of cultivating double crop has faded among farmers but due to the efficient efforts of the Agriculture Department, it is reviving again,” Sarpanch Gulgam ‘A’ Abdul Hamid Lone told Greater Kashmir.

“The officials of the Agriculture Department encouraged us to go for oil seed cultivation and provided us with free seeds. Our neighbours who did not cultivate the crop are repenting after witnessing the bumper crop,” he added.