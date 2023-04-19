Bumper mustard seed production expected in Kupwara district

Kupwara: Kupwara district is witnessing yellow revolution this year as most farmers have opted for mustard seed cultivation. They are anticipating bumper crop production.
Farmers in Gulgam ‘A’ had never witnessed such rich oil seed cultivation before, which they are witnessing this year. The villagers have cultivated oil seed on more than 500 kanals of land. “The concept of cultivating double crop has faded among farmers but due to the efficient efforts of the Agriculture Department, it is reviving again,” Sarpanch Gulgam ‘A’ Abdul Hamid Lone told Greater Kashmir.
“The officials of the Agriculture Department encouraged us to go for oil seed cultivation and provided us with free seeds. Our neighbours who did not cultivate the crop are repenting after witnessing the bumper crop,” he added.
“I have cultivated the crop on four kanals. I am sure that this year I need not to buy cooking oil from the market, keeping in view the bumper crop on my land. In fact I am expecting surplus oil which will certainly boost my financial condition,” another farmer Abdul Khaliq said.
“Generally after paddy crop, farmers in Kashmir valley do not go for another crop leaving the land useless. I suggest to all the farmers that they must go for oil seed or wheat cultivation after they are done with paddy crop so that their income increases manifold,” he added.
Technical Officer Agriculture Department, Javid Ahmad Shah said that farmers have misconception that with the cultivation of double crop their land will lose fertility which happens to be far from reality. He said that mustard oil seeds survive in minus 20 degrees, so farmers need not to worry about climatic conditions.
“Mustard crop is sown in October-November and is harvested towards the end of May,” he added.
Meanwhile farmers of Gulgam and adjacent areas have requested authorities to provide oil seed grinding machines to them so that they may not feel hardships.
“Due to the lack of a grinding machine in our area we are forced to grind our crop at Chogal Handwara. Authorities should provide grinding machines to unemployed youth at block level so that they can earn their livelihood, most importantly farmers may not face hardships in grinding their crop,” said a farmer echoed by others.
Chief Agriculture Officer Kupwara, Ghulam Mohammad Dhobi told this correspondent that the Agriculture Department has been working in tandem with farmers to bring maximum land under Rabi Crop. He said that this year 6700 hectares of land was brought under oil seed cultivation which goes beyond previous year’s 4300 hectares.
“We had 43000 quintals of mustard last year in the whole district and this year it will double the figure,” he added.
He said that farmers should avail the schemes and benefits of the Agriculture Department to increase their income.