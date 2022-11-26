Business, Banks and Bottlenecks

Kashmir based-tourism, trade, business and school education stakeholders have urged the government to adopt a “multipronged strategy” to bolster the sectors and hold public sector banks accountable for providing hassle-free services.

The majority of stakeholders, while speaking to Greater Kashmir, demanded that Kashmir’s business community has faced immense hardships post COVID situations and wanted hassle-free services from the line departments including Jammu and Kashmir Bank—a vital institution for the business sector of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Shiekh Ashiq, told Greater Kashmir that the scores of stakeholders in the internal meetings of the body raised concerns of harassment and humiliation from either Bank officials, tourism officials or government machinery.

“If we want to work in an environment which is not just safer but productive for all of us, we have to speak up as a body and not shy away from raising our demands,” Ashiq said.

“KCCI has to become a bridge to bring a new lease of life to the sick business units and other battered businesses of the valley. For that help from the Bank and the government-run departments is very vital,” he said, adding “In this regard, we have had several rounds of meetings with the business, trade, education and other stakeholders to understand their issues and concerns and take up these with the government.”