Cellular services snapped in Uri tehsil

Srinagar: In wake of the massive search operation launched in Uri sector of Baramulla district, the cellular services in border town have been suspended and more areas taken into the cordon on Monday.

“Cellular services have been suspended as a precautionary measure in Uri tehsil,” officials said. “Massive operation is underway in the area.”

The Army has launched a search operation around Gohallan village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri after detecting some suspicious movement on Sunday.