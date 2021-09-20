Cellular services snapped in Uri tehsil

Srinagar: In wake of the massive search operation launched in Uri sector of Baramulla district, the cellular services in border town have been suspended and more areas taken into the cordon on Monday.
“Cellular services have been suspended as a precautionary measure in Uri tehsil,” officials said. “Massive operation is underway in the area.”
The Army has launched a search operation around Gohallan village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri after detecting some suspicious movement on Sunday.
Defence spokesperson Col Emron Masavi confirmed that suspicious movement was detected along the LoC during the intervening night of September 18 and 19. “Search of the area is under progress,” he said.
This year there has been a significant drop in infiltration attempts on the LoC in north Kashmir, especially from Uri, Nowgam, Tanghdar, Keran, Machil and Gurez sectors.
Officials at the Army’s 19 Infantry and 28 Infantry divisions, which are responsible for keeping an eye on the LoC from Uri to Gurez, also acknowledge the drop in infiltration attempts from across the LoC.