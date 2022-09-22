Consumers complain of failure to get ration cards online due to glitches in FCS&CA website

Srinagar: Consumers have complained of failure to get ration cards online due to glitches in the website of Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA).

The consumers complained that the important services of the website like online ration card management are not working.

Consumers said that they are facing inconvenience due to the issue and want the department to look into the matter. They said that in the era of the internet, they want the department to ease the services for them. They added that due to these issues they are suffering.