Consumers complain of failure to get ration cards online due to glitches in FCS&CA website

Srinagar: Consumers have complained of failure to get ration cards online due to glitches in the website of Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA).
The consumers complained that the important services of the website like online ration card management are not working.
Consumers said that they are facing inconvenience due to the issue and want the department to look into the matter. They said that in the era of the internet, they want the department to ease the services for them. They added that due to these issues they are suffering.
”We have been visiting the website for a long time and most of the links are not working. It affects the whole online service. We want the department to look into it without any delay,” said Amir Hassan, a consumer.
The consumers said the important service like Ration Card Management (RCM) service is not working either, which is proving to be a hindrance for customers to update the ration cards.
“These days ration cards are issued and updated online without any inconvenience across the country. However here in Kashmir, the service is defunct. I have been trying for days but the service is not working. In the era of the internet these services should be up to date as they offer ease and save us from in-person visits to the department,” said Farooq Ahmad, another consumer.
This reporter ran an online check on the websites of FCS&CA and found out that the majority of the links and other information options on the Directorate of FCS&CA website are not working.
It came to light that although the website of the J&K Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs is working, the important service of the Online Ration Card Management System is defunct.
When contacted, Abdul Salam Mir, Director FCS&CA said that they have established a dedicated service for Online Ration Card Management System and they will look into the issue.
“We have been making sure that the service is up and working all the time. If there is any glitch in the system and service is not working, I will ensure that the concerned team will be put to work to address the issue,” Mir said.