DGP sanctions Rs 93 lakh relief to NoKs of slain cops

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Sunday sanctioned a relief, financial assistance and welfare loan of Rs 93 lakh in favour of 12 Next of Kin of deceased Police personnel and SPOs.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that in continuation with the series of welfare measures for the NOKs of slain police personnel and SPOs, the DGP vide various orders sanctioned welfare relief of Rs 70 lakh in favour of NoKs of three Police personnel and two SPOs.

It said that this amount includes Rs 20 lakh each in favour of NoKs of slain Police personnel and Rs five lakh each in favour of NoKs of the deceased SPOs.

The statement said that Rs 1 lakh each for police personnel and Rs 50,000 each for SPOs out of this relief was given as advance for performing their last rites.

It said that supporting the families of slain policemen by providing financial assistance in connection with their different requirements, Rs 50,000 each had been sanctioned in favour of the dependents of the three slain policemen.

The statement said that Rs 12.75 lakh has been sanctioned as welfare loan and relief in favour of seven Police personnel to meet the expenses in connection with their self-treatment.

It said that the loan amount ranges from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. The statement said that the amount sanctioned was provided out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.

It said that Police headquarters under different welfare schemes was providing welfare relief and loan, financial assistance to all the ranks of J&K Police including the wards of slain police personnel and SPOs.