Dial 112 helps rescue stranded family from Bangus forest

Srinagar: The services of Dial 112 saved a stranded family who had been lost deep in a forest area of Bangus Valley and were subsequently shifted by a joint team of Police and Army to a safe location.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that creating another example of being a saviour, Dial-112 received distress information on Sunday that a person Atiq-ul-Rahman’s 11-member family including five women and five children went to Bangus Valley in Kupwara for a picnic in a Scorpio vehicle.

On returning to their destination, they chose the Upper Rajwar Wader Bala route towards Handwara.

However, they lost their way in deep forests and their vehicle got stuck and was unable to move any further.

Finding themselves in distress, they contacted Dial-112 for urgent help.

The Dial-112 instantly informed the concerned Police units operating in the area for urgent help.

On receipt of this information, acting promptly Police personnel from Police Post Zachaldara with Army’s 21 RR unit began the rescue operation.

After strenuous efforts, the joint team reached the spot and successfully tracked the stranded family, saving the lives of 11 persons.

The stranded family was shifted to Police Post Zachaldara for a night stay where they were served refreshments.

Their stuck vehicle was towed from the spot by a JCB which was arranged by the Police.

Later, they were escorted to the main road where they resumed their journey to their home.

The stranded family praised the Police for their timely help and appreciated the prompt action of Dial 112.