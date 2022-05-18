Fire damages LIC building in Sopore

Sopore: A three-storey LIC building was damaged in a fire incident at DownTown area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday evening.
According to reports, fire mysteriously broke out from the third floor of the building and rapidly spread to other floors resulting in damage to the whole building. However, the cause of the fire was not known immediately.
Fire tenders with the help of police and locals doused the flames.
Property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed in the fire as the building houses many offices, banks and showrooms which include LIC office, Jio mobile network office, ICICI insurance office and other private offices.