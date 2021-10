Ganderbal: A teen-aged girl was injured in a bear attack at Anderwan area of Ganderbal district on Saturday evening.

An official said that a 17-year-old girl identified as Shahnaz, daughter of Gulzar Ahmad Khan of Anderwan was injured when a bear attacked her in a field.

She was rushed to Public Health Centre (PHC) Manigam for treatment wherefrom she was referred to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura for advanced treatment.