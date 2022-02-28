GMC Srinagar imposes Rs 2 lakh penalty to ensure seat retention

Srinagar: The Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has set a norm to impose a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on the students leaving the course mid-way from the institute.
The issue came to light after some candidates pursuing B Sc Anesthesia and other paramedical courses at the GMC Srinagar were selected for MBBS courses in other GMCs of Kashmir after qualifying NEET-(UG) 2021.
The students opted for MBBS, leaving their paramedical courses midway.
“When we went to GMC Srinagar to collect our documents, we were asked to pay a penalty of Rs 2 lakh for leaving the course midway,” an aggrieved student said.
The students, at the time of their admission in paramedical courses, submitted their original documents of class 10th and 12th.
“Now we have to submit these documents in the GMC where we have been allotted our seat for MBBS. But the authorities at GMC Srinagar deny the documents and are forcing us to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh. This is sheer injustice with us,” said an aggrieved student who has been allotted her seat in GMC Baramulla to pursue an MBBS course.
The practice is in vogue at GMC Srinagar for years that is creating an impediment to the students in opting for higher-level professional courses.
“In 2020, I did not qualify for MBBS and decided to pursue B Sc Anesthesia. But in 2021, I again tried my luck and was successful but the bizarre rules set up by the authorities at GMC Srinagar are creating impediments for several aspiring students like me,” a student said.
The students said that for a three-year B Sc Anesthesia course they pay an amount of Rs 20,000 in 1st year, Rs 15,000 in 2nd year, and Rs 10,000 in 3rd year.
“The total fee for three years is only Rs 45000 but if a student leaves it midway, he or she is charged a penalty of Rs 2 lakh,” the student said.
Principal GMC Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid told Greater Kashmir that the students at the time of joining their course give an affidavit that they would pay a penalty of Rs 2 lakh if they leave the course midway.
“We do this because once any student leaves the course midway, our seats remain vacant and get wasted,” she said.
However, Dr Samia said that as a special case they had relaxed this norm asking students leaving the course midway to pay a one-time penalty of Rs 20000.
However, the students refused to buy this argument saying that they had not signed any such affidavit at the time of joining the course.