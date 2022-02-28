GMC Srinagar imposes Rs 2 lakh penalty to ensure seat retention

“When we went to GMC Srinagar to collect our documents, we were asked to pay a penalty of Rs 2 lakh for leaving the course midway,” an aggrieved student said.

The students, at the time of their admission in paramedical courses, submitted their original documents of class 10th and 12th.

“Now we have to submit these documents in the GMC where we have been allotted our seat for MBBS. But the authorities at GMC Srinagar deny the documents and are forcing us to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh. This is sheer injustice with us,” said an aggrieved student who has been allotted her seat in GMC Baramulla to pursue an MBBS course.

The practice is in vogue at GMC Srinagar for years that is creating an impediment to the students in opting for higher-level professional courses.