Gulmarg receives fresh snowfall, plains widespread rains

Srinagar: Gulmarg skiing resort and other higher reaches received fresh snowfall while rains lashed the plains of Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted more precipitation during the next 24 hours while Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an avalanche warning for seven districts of J&K.

“There has been very light snowfall in Gulmarg,” MeT officials here said. “Other higher reaches also received fresh snowfall.”

They said that in plains, intermittent rains were recorded, bringing mercury down across J&K.

The MeT officials said that there were likely chances of widespread light to moderate rain, thunderstorm, and snow over the upper reaches of J&K during the next 24 hours and “decrease in precipitation” during the subsequent two days.