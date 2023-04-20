Gulmarg receives fresh snowfall, plains widespread rains

Srinagar: Gulmarg skiing resort and other higher reaches received fresh snowfall while rains lashed the plains of Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours.
The Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted more precipitation during the next 24 hours while Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an avalanche warning for seven districts of J&K.
“There has been very light snowfall in Gulmarg,” MeT officials here said. “Other higher reaches also received fresh snowfall.”
They said that in plains, intermittent rains were recorded, bringing mercury down across J&K.
The MeT officials said that there were likely chances of widespread light to moderate rain, thunderstorm, and snow over the upper reaches of J&K during the next 24 hours and “decrease in precipitation” during the subsequent two days.
They said that in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Thursday, Srinagar received 28.3 mm of rain, Qazigund 68 mm, Pahalgam 43.7 mm, Kokernag 36.8 mm, Gulmarg 40.4 mm (also 1 cm of snow), Jammu 0.2 mm, Banihal 41.1 mm, Batote 46.8 mm, Bhaderwah 20 mm, Katra 1.8 mm, and Kathua 4 mm.
The MeT officials said Srinagar recorded a low of 7.9 degrees Celsius against 10.3 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was normal for the summer capital.
They said that Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius against 2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.9 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that Qazigund recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius against 9.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.7 degrees Celsius above normal. They said Pahalgam recorded a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius against 5.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.8 degrees Celsius below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
The MeT officials said that Kokernag recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius against 8.3 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.3 degrees Celsius below normal for the place.
They said the mercury in Kupwara town settled at 6.7 degrees Celsius against 7.1 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.1 degree Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that Jammu recorded a low of 18.5 degrees Celsius against 17.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Thursday issued an avalanche alert over higher reaches in seven districts for next 24 hours.
The JKDMA said that a ‘low’ danger level avalanche was likely to be at 2400 to 3200 metres above the sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora districts. People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in avalanche prone areas till further orders.