Hazardous effects of tobacco on society discussed during DHSK workshop

He said that smokers "put the lives of their other family members at risk by making them inhale passive smoke”. “Passive smoking which is also known as second hand smoke is a way where non-smokers inhale smoke emitting from tobacco products after its burning. A person actively smoking nearby exhales mainstream smoke. Both sources release harmful chemicals into the air that affect nonsmokers,” he said.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said the workshop was jointly inaugurated by Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rather and Mission Director National Health Mission (NHM) J&K, Dr Yaseen Choudhary.

Dr Nishat Assistant Director DHSK and in-charge tobacco control program DHS Kashmir presented a welcome address. The workshop focused on the hazardous effects of tobacco on society and stressed on ways and means to fight this menace in society. It was held under the National Tobacco control programme. Director NHM, Dr Yaseen Choudhary said spending 600 crore in a year is a staggering figure. “We need to work hard. It is draining our economy. We need to come up with strategies we need to work to wipe out this menace to save the people,” he said.

Dr M Saleem Khan, HOD Community Medicine GMC Srinagar gave a presentation on the health hazards of tobacco and gave an overview of the current situation of current tobacco usage in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Mohd Naseer, State Programme Coordinator BI J&K gave a presentation on introduction to WHOFCTC Article 5.3, Challenges and opportunities in Implementing Article 5.3 and COPTA-2003.

Among others who spoke on the occasion include Dr Bashir Ahmad Chalkoo, Deputy Director Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Ab Rashid Najar, Deputy Director schemes, Dr Tauseef Amin, District Consultant Budgam NTCP. The vote of thanks was presented by Dr Syma Sidiq, Divisional Coordinator Kashmir BI J&K. Officials of the Health Department, Education Department, Food and Safety Department, Transport Department, Tourism, civil society members and people from NGOs also participated in the workshop.