HM's security review meet | Radicalization, encounters, civilian killings dominate agenda

“Issues of radicalization, infiltration and recent civilian killings were discussed threadbare during the review meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” a senior officer of the security establishment told Greater Kashmir. “He asked us (all security agencies) to work in tandem to flush out terrorists from Kashmir as soon as possible.”

At the same time, he lauded the role of all security forces working in Kashmir and appreciated synergy between them, the officer said.

Earlier, Shah was apprised by senior police/security forces officials including J&K DGP about the prevailing situation in Kashmir and “further steps being taken to make Kashmir terrorism free.”