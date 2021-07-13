HUMAN-ANIMAL CONFLICT | Hunt for man-eater leopard continues for 2nd day in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The hunt to catch or kill the man-eater leopard in Zazuna and its adjoining villages in Ganderbal by the Wildlife authorities continued for the second day Tuesday.

The leopard had mauled to death a three-year old girl Mahiya Shabir, daughter of Shabir Ahmad Bhat near Zazuna fruit mandi here Sunday evening and taken her away.

Her mutilated body has been later recovered from a nearby field.