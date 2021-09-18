Intensify operations in Kulgam, Handwara, Kupwara: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Saturday visited Kulgam in south Kashmir and Handwara, and Kupwara in north Kashmir and called for intensifying operations against the militants.

Chairing the security review meetings at Kulgam and Kupwara, the DGP directed the officers to keep a strict watch on the suspicious elements and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) who are providing any kind of support to violent activities.

He directed the officers to revisit the security plans “as the terrorists in order to create disturbance were looking for soft targets and stressed for counter strategies and preventive measures”.

The DGP emphasised upon the officers to remain extra alert and ordered a series of counter measures to prevent unfortunate incidents like the killing of the Railways Protection Force (RPF) cop and a non-local labourer.

Singh said that protecting the lives of the people was the prime concern of the Police and every attempt of the anti-national elements to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in J&K would be dealt with firmly.

He directed the officers to intensify the “operations against terrorists and terror support network” and said, “The terrorists involved in yesterday's killings should be brought to justice very soon.”

The DGP directed the officers to augment the security of vulnerable targets and places.

He emphasised for putting in use the latest technology in monitoring the movement of suspicious elements.

Singh reiterated the importance of maintaining close synergy between the J&K Police and other agencies to meet the security challenges in J&K.

He said that the killing of infiltrators in the recent past at various border areas was an indicator that Pakistan and its agencies were making continuous attempts to disturb peace and stressed upon the offices to maintain alertness on the borders and the hinterland to check the movement of anti-peace elements.

He also led officers and relatives in paying floral tributes to Bantu Sharma at Kulgam and in the afternoon visited the family of SI Arshid Ahmad Mir at Handwara.

He was accompanied by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG South Kashmir Range Abdul Jabbar, DIG North Kashmir Range Sujit Kumar and other senior officers.