J&K Police Public Schools celebrate Republic Day

Jammu: J&K Police Public Schools, established at Jammu, Srinagar, Rajouri, Doda, Anantnag, Baramulla and Kupwara, running under the aegis of J&K Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA) joined the nation in celebrating the 74th Republic Day with patriotic fervour.

The celebrations began early in the morning with the unfurling of the National Flag at each School campus.

Principals of all J&K Police Public Schools unfurled the National Flag and organised colourful programmes which included singing of patriotic songs and delivering lectures by Principals and students highlighting the significance of the Republic Day.