J&K Police Public Schools celebrate Republic Day

Jammu: J&K Police Public Schools, established at Jammu, Srinagar, Rajouri, Doda, Anantnag, Baramulla and Kupwara, running under the aegis of J&K Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA) joined the nation in celebrating the 74th Republic Day with patriotic fervour.
The celebrations began early in the morning with the unfurling of the National Flag at each School campus.
Principals of all J&K Police Public Schools unfurled the National Flag and organised colourful programmes which included singing of patriotic songs and delivering lectures by Principals and students highlighting the significance of the Republic Day.
Principals of the schools distributed sweets among all the students, teaching and non-teaching staff members. The students of the schools also participated in the UT level and District level Republic Day functions and mesmerised the audience with their performances.
In the U.T. level programme held at MAM Stadium Jammu, Band Contingent and the Girls’ Contingent of J&K Police Public School secured the first positions in the March Past whereas the Boys’ Contingent secured the second position.
The Boys’ Contingent of J&K Police Public School, Srinagar secured the third position in the March Past at the main function held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Cricket Stadium, Srinagar.
The contingent of J&K Police Public School, Doda secured the second position in the March Past and consolation prize in the cultural programme.
The contingents of J&K Police Public Schools, Baramulla and Rajouri secured the third positions in the March Past whereas the cultural troupes of these schools got first position and consolation prize respectively in the main cultural programmes held at the District Headquarters level.
The cultural troupe of J&K Police Public Schools, Kupwara and Anantnag got consolation prizes in the cultural programmes held at the District Headquarters level.
Dilbag Singh, Chief Patron (DGP J&K), Dr. Rubinder Kaur, Chairperson, J&K PWWA/PPSs Schools and members of the Management Committee congratulated the Administrative Officers, Principals, staff and students of all J&K Police Public Schools on the occasion and appreciated them for meticulously organising the Republic Day functions in their respective schools.