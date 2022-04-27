People suffer, industry incurs losses due to power outages in Kashmir

Srinagar: There seems to be no respite from power outages in Kashmir as people continue to suffer while industrialists have complained of incurring losses due to electricity shortage.

Kashmir is going through one of its worst power crisis leaving people distraught, while the business community is suffering losses as they have to pay idle wages during the time power remains cut-off.

Authorities here have cited the early onset of summer and sub-optimal hydropower generation as reasons for unscheduled power cuts.

Officials in the electricity department said the supply in April was around 900 to 1100 MW while the demand was 1600 MW, thereby, creating a deficit which has forced them to go for unscheduled power cuts.