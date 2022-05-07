P.hD admission of KU’s law students not undertaken in last 5-months

Srinagar: Despite the passage of more than five months, the Kashmir University’s Research department has not carried out the admission process for the P.hD candidates of the Law department.
The aggrieved candidates said the entrance for P.hD admission in law department was conducted on December 26 of 2021 followed by interview on January 17 this year.
The aggrieved candidates said the selection process has been caught in official wrangles proving dearly for the candidates.
“We submitted our written grievances and also approach the Law department and Dean research number of times but they are just convince us saying the selection list will be issued within days which never happened in last four months,” an aggrieved candidate said.
Notably, those having qualified NET examination have been provided P.hD admission by the university and their classes have started as well.
“But those whose admission has to be done on entrance based are pushed to the wall by delaying the selection,” the candidates said.
The P.hD aspirants said the Varsity was delaying admission to the aspirants as the law department is yet to resolve whether candidates with one year LLM course are eligible for P.hD admission or not.
“It has been four months now, but KU is yet to resolve the issue. There are some candidates who have done one year LLM course and some have done two year LLM course and both have applied for P.hD admission,” the aspirants said.
The candidates said the department has raised issues over one year LLM course despite having some incumbent faculty members who have done one year LLM course.
“The department should resolve the issue and come up with the selection list without wasting the time of the candidates. The department is buying time in resolving issue of candidates with one year LLM course which is proving costly for those who have done two year LLM course. The KU should take a decision within a shortest possible time,” the aspirants said.
Dean Research at KU, Prof. Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo when contacted said they have written to the Law department regarding the issue but have not received any communication from the Law department till date.
“Once the department committee takes a decision on the issue, same will be communicated to us following which the selection list will be issued,” Prof. Nawchoo said.
Meanwhile, a Professor from KU’s law department said the committee members were not on same page for declaring candidates with one year LLM course, eligible for P.hD admissions.
“That is the reason for the delay in completing the selection process of candidates for their P.hD admission,” a professor said.