P.hD admission of KU’s law students not undertaken in last 5-months

Srinagar: Despite the passage of more than five months, the Kashmir University’s Research department has not carried out the admission process for the P.hD candidates of the Law department.

The aggrieved candidates said the entrance for P.hD admission in law department was conducted on December 26 of 2021 followed by interview on January 17 this year.

The aggrieved candidates said the selection process has been caught in official wrangles proving dearly for the candidates.

“We submitted our written grievances and also approach the Law department and Dean research number of times but they are just convince us saying the selection list will be issued within days which never happened in last four months,” an aggrieved candidate said.