POWER WOES | Despite 3 power projects, Ganderbal facing worst power scenario

Ganderbal: People in Ganderbal district are up in arms against the Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to provide them uninterrupted power supply.

Locals said that despite having three power projects, Ganderbal was seeing the worst power scenario.

They said that the power woes had become a major cause of concern for them, especially with the onset of the winter.

People in Ganderbal, Lar, Wayil, Kangan, Gund, and other areas said that the unscheduled power cuts had become severe, giving a tough time to people, especially during the evening hours.

Ganderbal district boasts three power projects including the Ganderbal Hydel Power Project which has a capacity of 15 MW, USHP-1st Sumbal of 22 MW, and USHP-2nd Kangan of 105 MW, a combined capacity of generating 142 MWs, however, presently these projects only generate 19.5 MWs.

Although there is a reduction in the water level, locals blame the authorities for not paying heed to maintain the power project like system upgradation, project digitalisation, manpower, and other facilities besides hi-tech supervision to explore their full potential.