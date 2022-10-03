School bus, 100 apple boxes gutted in blaze

Kupwara: A school bus and 100 apple boxes were gutted in a fire incident in Darbal village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday night.
The residents said that the bus of New Millennium Public School Handwara and at least 100 apple boxes, stacked nearby were also gutted in the fire incident.
The apple boxes belonged to one Mohammad Jamal Sheikh a local resident.
The residents said that the vehicle was parked on a roadside open area in Darbal village and they came to know about the incident on Monday morning.
No loss of life or injuries were reported in the incident.
Police have registered a case in this regard in Police Station Qalamabad and are investigating the cause of fire.