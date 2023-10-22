SOUTH KASHMIR DIARY

Power cuts irk Awantipora residents

Awantipora town of south Kashmir's Pulwama district is witnessing prolonged power outages causing much inconveniences to the residents, traders and students in the area.

According to the residents, the frequent unscheduled power cuts, which last for hours, have become a norm during this season. "The area has been experiencing recurring power cuts since the beginning of this month", said Javed Ahmad, a resident from Awantipora town.

He said that it was very unfortunate that despite paying their power bills on time they had to face pesky power cuts.

Ahmad said that students and businessmen had to bear the brunt of an erratic power supply.

Abid Hussain, a university student said that they were putting up in rented rooms and it was very difficult for them to study in the absence of a seamless power supply.

“Things will worsen further during the winters if the same power scenario persists", said Hussain.

A shopkeeper told Greater Kashmir that they had to down their shutters a bit earlier in the absence of electricity. The residents, student community and traders have appealed to the authorities to improve the power scenario in the area.