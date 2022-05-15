Targetted killings are evil designs of Pakistan to wound Kashmir: Ravinder Raina

Srinagar: BJP’s J&K unit president Ravinder Raina on Sunday said that targetted killings are evil designs of Pakistan to wound Kashmir and the neighbouring country has always shed blood of Kashmiri people.
Raina said this while talking to newsmen after meeting L G Manoj Sinha in the backdrop of killing of Rahul Bhat by the terrorists in Chadoora office Thursday.
“These are the evil designs of Pakistan to wound Kashmir. The neighbouring country has always shed the blood of Kashmiris,” he said adding the BJP delegation raised the issue of the targeted killings of minority communities, and labourers from UP, Bihar, with the LG.
He said the BJP delegation discussed all the issues of Kashmiri Pandit employees as well as others who are working in the valley and raised their concerns with the LG. The delegation included BJP Gen Sec (Org) Ashok Kaoul, Surender Ambardar, Altaf Thakur and Ashok Bhat.
The BJP president said that they requested LG Sinha that there is a need to look into the issues of the Kashmiri Pandit employees under PM package, and other such employees and "to have their postings in secure areas in district and tehsil headquarters”.
“We also demanded that a nodal officer be nominated in the Raj Bhavan to coordinate with these employees,” he said, adding that the LG gave them a patient hearing.
“We put forth our concerns on the issues of rehabilitation policy as well as their accommodation before the LG Sinha,” he said, adding that they told him that there is a sense of insecurity in various camps where Kashmiri pandits are living.
“So, we requested him to visit these camps immediately to boost the confidence of all the employees, and take some confidence building measures,” Raina said.
The BJP leader said that they are pained by these killings. “Pakistan is the murderer of Kashmiris. Pakistan is against everyone in Kashmir and Jammu be it Muslim, Hindu, Sikh or a Christian,” he added.
He added, “We will give a befitting reply to Pak-sponsored activities in Kashmir. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha has also said that he will visit the camps of Kashmiri Pandits who came under the Prime Minister's package.”