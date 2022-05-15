Targetted killings are evil designs of Pakistan to wound Kashmir: Ravinder Raina

“We put forth our concerns on the issues of rehabilitation policy as well as their accommodation before the LG Sinha,” he said, adding that they told him that there is a sense of insecurity in various camps where Kashmiri pandits are living.

“So, we requested him to visit these camps immediately to boost the confidence of all the employees, and take some confidence building measures,” Raina said.

The BJP leader said that they are pained by these killings. “Pakistan is the murderer of Kashmiris. Pakistan is against everyone in Kashmir and Jammu be it Muslim, Hindu, Sikh or a Christian,” he added.