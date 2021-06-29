Members of Sikh community stage protest against alleged abduction

Srinagar, June 28: Members of Sikh community Monday stage protest against alleged abduction of a girl from its community here.
Addressing media persons here at Shaheed Bunga Gurdwara, Baghat Majinder Singh Sirsa, president Delhi Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, said that a girl from Sikh community was abducted by member of another community.
“Sikh community has registered its protest against the abduction of the girl. However, silence of regional parties like National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and others is questionable,” he said.
He alleged that a 50 year old man abducted the girl from Sikh community and forcibly married her.
He said that Sikh community is demanding an anti-conversion law in order to stop such incidents.
Sirsa, who arrived in Srinagar after hearing the news of abduction, urged the majority community of J&K to “break their silence” on the matter.
“In difficult times, Sikh brethren have helped people of Kashmir in providing food and accommodation across the country. We shall maintain the social fabric and condemn the nefarious designs of miscreants,” he said.
Chairman J&K All Sikh Coordination Committee Jagmohan Singh Raina said that all communities must stand together to maintain the social fabric.
“The political and religious leaders must condemn such acts in one voice. Kashmir is known for communal harmony and brotherhood. We must all stand together to uphold our centuries old culture and social fabric,” he said.
“Sikh brethren have always stood with majority community and it is responsibility of the political, religious and social organization leaders from other communities to condemn the act which has hurt religious sentiments of Sikh community,” he said.