Members of Sikh community stage protest against alleged abduction

Srinagar, June 28: Members of Sikh community Monday stage protest against alleged abduction of a girl from its community here.

Addressing media persons here at Shaheed Bunga Gurdwara, Baghat Majinder Singh Sirsa, president Delhi Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, said that a girl from Sikh community was abducted by member of another community.

“Sikh community has registered its protest against the abduction of the girl. However, silence of regional parties like National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and others is questionable,” he said.