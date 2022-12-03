Addressing Mental Health Issues among the Senior Citizens

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines health as “a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity”.

Because mental health is vital to overall health and well-being, it must be acknowledged and treated in senior citizens, with the same urgency as physical health.

For this reason, mental health is becoming an increasingly important part of the public health mission. Senior Citizens face special physical and mental health issues which need to be addressed on priority. Societal modernization and nuclear family norm has brought breakdown in family value system and the framework of family support.

Due to many reasons, children move to urban areas and even outside the state, sometimes leaving their ailing parents alone at home. If the parents move with their children, they are sometimes unable to adjust to the new environment.

The change in the family structure and increasing intolerance among children results in the senior citizens losing their relevance and significance in their own home.