Giving fillip to sports activities

BY SYED KAISARA ANDRABI

Despite drop in temperature during the severe winter in Kashmir Valley, in the months of November and December, the youth took advantage of the open sun and went to the playgrounds and actively participated in sports activities in various parts of Kashmir Valley. Tournaments were organized at local as well as the govt level, and such sports activities were witnessed with great enthusiasm in urban and rural areas. Pulwama district of South Kashmir also hosted hundreds of such tournaments and lakhs of people participated directly and indirectly in these sports activities.

During winters in Kashmir people stay indoors but cricket enthusiasts prefer practice to keep the spirit of the game alive. Players say that such tournaments besides promoting the game keep the players physically fit as there is no such physical activity in winter. As cricket is a popular sport, a comprehensive tournament titled “Shahoora T20 Cricket Tournament” was held for the first time in Historic Shahoora area of Pulwama district which lasted for 2 months with 24 famous teams from Pulwama and Shahoora tehsils participating in it. The Shahoora T20 knockout cricket tournament was inaugurated on 25th Oct 2022 at Shah Zahoor Sports Stadium, Tumlahal, Pulwama organized by the literally and social organization Bahari Adab Shahoora with the collaboration of Department of Youth Services and Sports and the district administration.

Tournament was inaugurated by DDC chairman Syed Bari Andrabi in presence of several officers and dignitaries of the area, while the final match was played on December 24 at Sports Stadium Pulwama. In this tournament many famous cricket teams of Pulwama district participated, such as SJCC Tumlahal, Tahab Tigers, Gymkhana Pulwama, Shahoora Cricket Club,Young boys Litter, Machpuna Reds as well as Teams of Nellora, Butnoor, Chandgam, Naira, Gabarpora, Achan, Alaipora, Chidran, Zasoo, Chakura, Shadipora, Arihal villages also participated. The tournament was held in a pleasant atmosphere, many players also set many records during the competition and many of these players are now participating in official level games in many states. The title of the tournament was won by gymkhana Pulwama.