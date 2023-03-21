Leech therapy | An overall perspective

Leech treatment has been practiced as an alternative medicine for centuries, and hundreds of people receive it each year. It is also known as hirudotherapy and is a centuries-old alternative medical treatment that has been used to cure a wide range of diseases.

Like other parts of the world, leech therapy is popular in Jammu and Kashmir too. Dr. Farooq Naqashbandi, Medical Superintendent, Government Unani Hospital Shalteng said that leech therapies are safe but the right species of leeches should be used by the experts.

According to him, Leech therapies are used in developed countries, even USA has approved it as a part of treatment. They mostly use it in post-operative surgeries, constructive surgeries. The saliva of leeches contains 20 bioactive chemicals which are beneficial for the body. Leech is also beneficial for chronic ulcers. But these therapies cannot be done randomly.