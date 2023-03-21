Leech therapy | An overall perspective

Leech treatment has been practiced as an alternative medicine for centuries, and hundreds of people receive it each year. It is also known as hirudotherapy and is a centuries-old alternative medical treatment that has been used to cure a wide range of diseases.
Like other parts of the world, leech therapy is popular in Jammu and Kashmir too. Dr. Farooq Naqashbandi, Medical Superintendent, Government Unani Hospital Shalteng said that leech therapies are safe but the right species of leeches should be used by the experts.
According to him, Leech therapies are used in developed countries, even USA has approved it as a part of treatment. They mostly use it in post-operative surgeries, constructive surgeries. The saliva of leeches contains 20 bioactive chemicals which are beneficial for the body. Leech is also beneficial for chronic ulcers. But these therapies cannot be done randomly.
He said that it is good that leech vendors are breeding leeches but some misuse these leeches. “People have different bodies even though some people may have blood infections, hepatitis, AIDS. So, leech therapies need to be done with the care and proper scientific method,” he said.
To promote this centuries-old therapy, two leech breeding and research institutes have been established in Jammu & Kashmir. One is at Jammu Ayurveda Hospital, while the other is at Government Unani Hospital Shalteng.
Improved blood flow is one of the key advantages of leech treatment. Leeches secrete hirudin, an anticoagulant that is highly effective.
This reduces blood viscosity, which inhibits blood clot formation and promotes circulation.
This increased blood flow may benefit those suffering from illnesses like peripheral artery disease, which can cause discomfort, numbness, and cramping in the legs owing to poor circulation.
Leech therapy has also been used to reduce inflammation. The saliva of leeches contains a range of compounds that have anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds can help to reduce swelling and pain, making leech therapy a potential treatment option for conditions such as arthritis, tendinitis, and other inflammatory conditions.
Another potential benefit of leech therapy is the removal of excess blood. In some cases, too much blood can accumulate in a particular area of the body, leading to swelling and pain. Leech therapy can help to remove this excess blood, reducing pressure on the affected area and promoting healing.
Leech therapy has also been used in reconstructive surgery to promote blood flow and reduce the risk of blood clots. During surgery, leeches can be used to help drain excess blood and prevent the formation of blood clots, which can be a serious complication after surgery.
It is important to note that leech therapy should only be performed by trained medical professionals who have the necessary expertise and equipment to perform the procedure safely. Patients should always seek medical advice before undergoing any alternative treatments.
One of the biggest concerns with leech therapy is the lack of regulation surrounding the practice. Many people who perform leech therapy are not trained medical professionals and may not have the necessary knowledge or equipment to perform the procedure safely. This can lead to serious health complications for patients who undergo the therapy.
Doctors and medical experts have been raising concerns about the unscientific use of leech therapy by quacks. The use of leeches in medical treatment requires a thorough understanding of anatomy, physiology, and pathology, as well as proper training and certification. Unfortunately, many people who perform leech therapy do not have this expertise and may put patients at risk.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.