Oxygen-Man: Pyare Khan’s Inspiring Journey

He is not only an autorickshaw driver turned billionaire but is a great philanthropist and social worker as well. During COVID 19 pandemic second wave, he came forward and kept his trucks at the disposal of local administration which facilitated supply of oxygen to dozens of Govt run hospitals around Nagpur. in Maharashtra. Thus he got the name Oxygen-Man of India.

Since I read about this inspiring person namely Pyare Zia Khan @ Pyare Khan, I had a great urge to meet him. This finally matured recently when I was on a trip to Kutch Gujarat and from there I travelled to Nagpur. A friend from Gondia district of Maharashtra Haji Abrar Siddiqui who is also a reputed social worker and businessman arranged my meeting with Mr Khan.

Pyare Zia Khan is a multifaceted person. He is an inspiration for those youth struggling to become great achievers in their lives. Pyare Khan is a motivational factor for social workers and activists. Mr Khan is also a role model for many management graduates who love to become successful entrepreneurs like him.

Pyare Khan told me that he could not get proper education due to poverty but is now very much concerned about the education of Muslim community especially. He has plans to set up some educational institutions for poor and deprived people, plus constructing a hospital with the support of Maharashtra Govt.