The Saint of Santoor

Pandit Bhajan Sopori has a unique distinction and honour to be on an Indian Postal Stamp of Rs.5.00 /- presented by the Indian Postal Department as a special honour to him in the year 2011 for his extraordinary and missionary work in the field of art and culture. His name also features in numerous Biographical Note Volumes of India and abroad like Famous India’s Who’s Who, Asia Pacific Who’s Who, Asian Admirable Achievers, Famous India Nation’s Who’s Who, Reference Asia, Kohinoor Personalities of Asia, Asian American Who’s Who, etc.

Santoor

Santoor is a music instrument of India with its origins of Shaivite tradition of Kashmir. It belongs to the family of earliest stringed instruments called Veena. In ancient Sanskrit texts it has been referred to as Shatatantri Veena, the Veena with 100 strings. The Shatatantri Veena in Kashmir was used at every Vedic ritual and it remained associated with the sacred music from the earlier times till date. As it was already associated with the Shaivites, it was naturally adopted in the Sufiana Mausiqi of Kashmir. Santoor is not a folk instrument but a sacred Classical music instrument. However, it is a fact that Santoor resembling instruments with different names are popular in various folk music cultures around the world but all these instruments have a major difference in structure, tone, number of strings, etc. and also playing posture and techniques.

The traditional Santoor of Kashmir, as used in Sufiana Mausiqi, has 25 bridges with 4 strings on each bridge and as such 100 strings are laid over 25 bridges. This Santoor has one and a half octaves. The instrument is placed on a small triangular stand called the Sehpai.

The Santoor of ‘Sopori Baaj’ (Pandit Bhajan Sopori’s style of Santoor) is much bigger in size than the traditional Santoor with 100 strings divided and laid over 43 bridges giving the instrument a dimension of more than 51⁄2 octaves. Panditji, with his ‘Sopori Baaj’, has evolved and enriched the Classical Santoor to such heights that all renditions of Hindustani Classical system are possible to perform on the Santoor in their purest form like Dhrupad Ang with the accompaniment of Pakhawaj, Khayal Ang and also Light Classical Ang. It also has Chikari and the Tarab (sympathetic strings) like Sitar or Sarod to enhance the resonance. Pandit Bhajan Sopori replaced the Sehpai and added a Tumba underneath the Santoor giving a different dimension to the instrument.