PAGD resolves to continue struggle for restoration of ‘legitimate rights’

Srinagar, Aug 5: The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 on Thursday reaffirmed that its “struggle for the restoration of legitimate rights” will continue.

Representatives of the Alliance held a meeting at PAGD chairperson and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah’s residence at Gupkar road.

Vice-chairperson PAGD and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, CPI (M) leader M Y Tarigami, and senior vice-president Awami National Conference (ANC) Muzaffar Shah attended the meeting.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, Tarigami, who is also PAGD spokesperson, said that the Alliance was “concerned over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and we reiterate our resolve to continue our struggle for restoration of our legitimate rights”.

Tarigami said that the recent statement by the Government of India on the floor of the Parliament in response to a question about statehood “proves that the tall claims of restoring peace in Jammu and Kashmir have fallen flat”.

“This Union minister has said that statehood will be restored only at an appropriate time when normalcy is restored. It means that the situation continues to be abnormal,” Tarigami said.

Tarigami also raised questions over the investment and new employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of its special status. “Where are all the investment and employment opportunities that were claimed to come to Kashmir after revocation of its special status?” Tarigami asked.

“The development projects in Kashmir, Jammu or Ladakh initiated by earlier governments have not been completed. The promises made by the Centre have not been fulfilled,” Tarigami said.