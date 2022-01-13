Audit water supply schemes in Rajouri, Poonch
People from the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch have called for conducting an audit of water supply schemes to solve the problems of the people, especially those living in rural areas.
The people from the twin districts said that the concerned department was making hollow claims but the situation on the ground was far from reality.
“In many households, there is no water supply while water supply schemes in several areas are lying partially or completely defunct due to one reason or the other,” locals said.
They said that the department was having no mechanism to check the punctuality of the staff of the department in the field as many field officials mostly remain absent.
Locals said that no concern was being shown towards cleaning of water storage tanks by the department and unhygienic water was being supplied to the citizens.