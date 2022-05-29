Advisor Bhatnagar tees off Golf Tournament at RSGC

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today teed off the Golf Tournament at Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) here.

The tournament is being organised by Tourism department J&K in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Chattisgarh Tourism Board.

Secretary Tourism, J&K, Sarmad Hafeez; Director Tourism, Kashmir, Dr G.N Itoo; MD, Chattisgarh Tourism Board, Senior office bearers of FICCI, and professional golf players from J&K and across the country, among others were also present on the occasion.