Advisor Bhatnagar tees off Golf Tournament at RSGC

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today teed off the Golf Tournament at Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) here.
The tournament is being organised by Tourism department J&K in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Chattisgarh Tourism Board.
Secretary Tourism, J&K, Sarmad Hafeez; Director Tourism, Kashmir, Dr G.N Itoo; MD, Chattisgarh Tourism Board, Senior office bearers of FICCI, and professional golf players from J&K and across the country, among others were also present on the occasion.
While interacting with different stakeholders during the tee off ceremony, Advisor Bhatnagar said that the J&K government will look out for the possibility of holding winter golf tournament at Pahalgam on the lines of Switzerland.
Interacting with the players at the event, Advisor Bhatnagar assured them that the administration will provide them all possible support and assistance for playing professional tournaments in J&K.