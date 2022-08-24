Kashmir Premier League concludes

Srinagar: Final match and closing ceremony of the fifth edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL 2022) was conducted at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar today.
The match and closing ceremony were attended by locals, JKCA Officials, students, members of the armed forces, and media representatives.
The final match of KPL 2022 was played between Kulgam Knights and Anantnag Achievers in which the team of Kulgam Knights after a thrilling match emerged victorious by defeating Anantnag Achievers by 20 runs.
Nadeem Bhatt of Kulgam Knights was declared as the man of the match. Other winners of the tournaments included Sheikh Junaid of Kupwara Fliers as Man of the Tournament, Nadeem Bhatt of Kulgam Knights won Purple Cap and Zubair Dar of Kulgam Knights won the Orange Cap.
As per the statement, Kashmir Premier League, the annual showcase sporting event of Chinar Corps commenced on June 1.
Over 200 teams from across the valley participated in Phase-I of the tournament and ten victorious teams thereafter competed for the coveted trophy in the months of July and August 2022.
The aim of the tournament is to engage the Kashmiri Youth in constructive activity and provide them a platform to showcase their talent.