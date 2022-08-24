Kashmir Premier League concludes

Srinagar: Final match and closing ceremony of the fifth edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL 2022) was conducted at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar today.

The match and closing ceremony were attended by locals, JKCA Officials, students, members of the armed forces, and media representatives.

The final match of KPL 2022 was played between Kulgam Knights and Anantnag Achievers in which the team of Kulgam Knights after a thrilling match emerged victorious by defeating Anantnag Achievers by 20 runs.