Inordinate delay hits completion of PHC Maharaj Gunj

Srinagar: Inordinate delay in completion of new building of Primary Health Center (PHC) Maharaj Gunj in Downtown is taking a toll on patient care.
Due to delay in completion of the PHC, the medical facility functions from makeshift rooms in a park there.
In 2018, the PHC was shifted to nearby public park as the heritage PHC building was demolished. The makeshift PHC has over 20 sub-centers under its jurisdiction. The locals said that around 5 lakh population is dependent on the PHC and cannot be catered in makeshift rooms.
“The basic structure of PHC was completed long back but since then the work did not show any progress. We usually prefer to go to a private hospital or SMHS while the same could have been addressed in PHC if it was completed. The basic facilities like parking are not available in the makeshift PHC which makes us go to other places,” said Suhail Ahmed, a local.
The traders of Maharj Gunj along with locals said that they have met various officials related to the issue. They said despite the formulation of the new DPR the work is not starting.
“After hard work of the locals and trade bodies, the authorities finally demolished the building in 2017 to create a new PHC. The main structural skeleton of the PHC was completed long back but since then the work did not progress. We met officials from the district administration and the R&B department but nothing has been done. They are stuck with the budgetary technicalities while we are suffering,” said Ayaz Zehgeer of Beopar Mandal trader’s body.
Earlier the medical staff also said that they are facing a lot of issues in the makeshift PHC. The medical staff said that the unavailability of the proper parking has created inconvenience.
Shafqat Ahmed, Zonal Medical officer at the PHC said that they are operating from kiosks and there is costly equipment in the sheds which are not safe.
“Winter is coming and we cannot manage in this makeshift place. There is equipment like ultrasound machines, dental equipment, and computers… it is not safe here. We recently received new equipment like X-ray machines but we had to store it at another place because of the lack of space. The only solution is the completion of new PHC.” He said.
An official said that the main work of the PHC has been finalized and internal work is pending. “In July the R&B department submitted the DPR for further work. As per the DPR estimated Rs 501 lakhs will be required to complete the work. As the financial aspect will be met, the work will start in full swing” he said.
SE, R&B, Qayoom Kirmani said that they have finalized the DPR months back. “We are only waiting for financial approval from district administration so that we can start work. Once we get the nod from the administration we will start the work. Our department has left no formality incomplete as we don’t want anyone to suffer. We hope that financial approval will be given soon and we will start the work,” Kirmani said.