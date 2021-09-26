Inordinate delay hits completion of PHC Maharaj Gunj

“The basic structure of PHC was completed long back but since then the work did not show any progress. We usually prefer to go to a private hospital or SMHS while the same could have been addressed in PHC if it was completed. The basic facilities like parking are not available in the makeshift PHC which makes us go to other places,” said Suhail Ahmed, a local.

The traders of Maharj Gunj along with locals said that they have met various officials related to the issue. They said despite the formulation of the new DPR the work is not starting.

“After hard work of the locals and trade bodies, the authorities finally demolished the building in 2017 to create a new PHC. The main structural skeleton of the PHC was completed long back but since then the work did not progress. We met officials from the district administration and the R&B department but nothing has been done. They are stuck with the budgetary technicalities while we are suffering,” said Ayaz Zehgeer of Beopar Mandal trader’s body.

Earlier the medical staff also said that they are facing a lot of issues in the makeshift PHC. The medical staff said that the unavailability of the proper parking has created inconvenience.