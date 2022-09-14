16 newly inducted IAS officers promoted

Jammu: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday promoted sixteen newly inducted officers of joint AGMUT cadre to junior administrative grade of Indian Administrative Services (IAS).

These sixteen (serving) officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) were inducted into Indian Administrative Service (IAS) for the years 2013-2018 after a long wait of twelve years on August 3.

As per MHA order, these IAS officers have been promoted to junior administrative grade (Level-] 2 in the pay matrix) of Indian Administrative Services.

However, their promotion is subject to the condition that they will have to mandatorily complete their Mid-Career Training Programme (MCTP) Phase-Ill on being nominated for the same, failing which their promotion to next higher grade will be affected.