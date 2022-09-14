16 newly inducted IAS officers promoted

Jammu: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday promoted sixteen newly inducted officers of joint AGMUT cadre to junior administrative grade of Indian Administrative Services (IAS).
These sixteen (serving) officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) were inducted into Indian Administrative Service (IAS) for the years 2013-2018 after a long wait of twelve years on August 3.
As per MHA order, these IAS officers have been promoted to junior administrative grade (Level-] 2 in the pay matrix) of Indian Administrative Services.
However, their promotion is subject to the condition that they will have to mandatorily complete their Mid-Career Training Programme (MCTP) Phase-Ill on being nominated for the same, failing which their promotion to next higher grade will be affected.
As per order, Talat Parvez Iqbal Rohella (AGMUT:2010); Rukhsana Gani (AGMUT:2010); Rehana Batul (AGMUT:2010) and Mir Tariq Ali (AGMUT:2010) have been promoted notionally with effect from January 1, 2019 (and actual benefit with immediate effect). Amit Sharma (AGMUT:2012) has been promoted notionally with effect from January 1, 2021 and actual benefit with immediate effect.
However, IAS officers Nazim Zai Khan (AGMUT:2013) ; Shakeel-ul- Rehman Rather (AGMUT:2013); Pardeep Kumar (AGMUT:2013); Rahul Sharma (AGMUT:2013); Narinder Singh Bali (AGMUT:2013); Aijaz Ahmad Bhat (AGMUT:2013); Hashmat Ali Yatoo (AGMUT:2013); Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu (AGMUT:2013); Mohammad Akbar Wani (AGMUT:2013); Sheikh Arshad Ayub (AGMUT:2013) and Rajesh Sharma (AGMUT:2013) have been promoted to junior administrative grade notionally with effect from January 1, 2022 and actual benefit with immediate effect.
The exercise for induction of these JKAS officers into IAS was delayed because of seniority disputes and certain other issues and they had to wait for twelve long years.
Meanwhile, as per the Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, the process has been initiated by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) to facilitate induction of eight more Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officers into IAS by coordinating with UT of J&K, Ministry of Home Affairs and UPSC.
On September 9, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also the MoS Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, had stated that the DoPT deputation rules were relaxed to encourage IAS and other All India Service officers as well as officers of central services to get posted in J&K to address the shortage of officers in the newly created UT.
He had said, “Recently 16 officers from JKAS have been inducted into IAS and another 8 such vacancies will be filled up shortly giving opportunities to the JKAS officers to become part of prestigious IAS service.”