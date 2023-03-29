600 street children registered with Social Welfare Deptt in J&K

Srinagar: Six hundred street children have been identified and registered with the Directorate of Mission Vatsalya of the Social Welfare Department in Jammu and Kashmir.

These children are among the most vulnerable members of society, facing a range of challenges such as poverty, lack of education, and exposure to dangerous environment

According to the officials, the department has sent a proposal for the rehabilitation of street children in the UT.

Harvinder Kour, Director, Mission Vatsalya J&K told Greater Kashmir that they have registered 600 street children who were mostly seen begging on the roads.