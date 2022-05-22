Sarhad organising 5-day JAKIFF in Pune from June 11

Srinagar: Sarhad, a Pune based organisation, is organising a five day J&K International Film Festival (JAKIFF) in Pune from June 11.
According to a press note, Sarhad , is actively working in social, cultural and educational fields, for peace, development and welfare of violence affected children, widows and other people of Jammu and Kashmir for the past 30 years.
“In 2019 Sarhad took an initiative to organize a film festival, in Pune by the name and style of J&K International Film Festival (JAKIFF). But due to few disturbances and COVID it could not be held.”
The press note added that now Sarhad has done all the preparations for organising the five day film festival.
“The festival will be held from June 11 to 15, 2022. The Opening Ceremony will be held on June 11. The film screenings on June 12, 13, 14 and 15will be held in the auditorium of National Film Archives of India (NFAI) and the closing Ceremony will be held in the Anna Bhau Sathe Sabhagraha, Pune,”
JAKIFF is the first Festival of J&K Films of such a magnitude happening outside J&K. Films of all genres and music videos will be included in the festival. Sarhad has already received 51 Films and Music Videos and are expecting more films and Music Videos in coming days.
Other than the Feature films, Short films, Short documentaries and Music Videos sent by the Producers for the competition and non-competition sections, popular Hindi Feature Films of yesteryears like Mainzraat, Kashmir Ki Kali, Arzoo, Do Badan, Aap Ki Kasam, Bobby, Junglee, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Roti, Kabhie Kabhie, Betaab, etc shall also be screened in the festival. Sharad Pawar (President NCP), Sushil Kumar Shinde (former Home Minister of India), Altaf Bukhari (President J&K Apni Party), Amit Deshmukh (Culture Minister of Maharashtra) and other dignitaries and film celebrities have already given their consent to grace the festival by their presence.
Sharmila Tagore (Kashmir Ki Kali ) and Urmila Matondkar is expected to attend the Festival. Vijay Dhar (who is going to open a multiplex in Kashmir after a gap of 35 years), Pran Kishore, Abhijit Patil, Mushtaq Chaya and Mir Sarwar shall be felicitated during the festival for their contribution in promotion of Films in Kashmir.
The Films and Music Videos made either by professionals from J&K or made on the subjects related to J&K or the main cast of the film and Music Videos is from J&K or the major portion of the film or Music Video is shot in J&K.
According to the press note, the man behind the organisation of Sarhad is Sanjay Nahar – the man driven by the desire to do something constructive for the country. The Director of this Festival is Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, who is a dedicated Cultural and Film activist from Kashmir.
Mushtaaque is founder and director of ‘Kashmir World Film Festival’ – a first of its kind and magnitude in Srinagar, Kashmir. He is also the Chairman of Actors’ Creative Theatre (ACT), an organisation, active in the field of Art, Culture, Film & Literature, since 1976.
The festival is aimed at providing a platform to all the film makers from J&K, especially the young and amateur.
The festival is also aimed at showcasing the culture, lifestyle, development and other stories from all regions of J&K, through the medium of films.
“The Filmmakers and Music Video Makers can contact us on our email jakiff.director@gmail.com or on our WhatsApp No. +91 990 666 9999. (Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan) Festival,”the press note said.