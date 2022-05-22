Sarhad organising 5-day JAKIFF in Pune from June 11

Srinagar: Sarhad, a Pune based organisation, is organising a five day J&K International Film Festival (JAKIFF) in Pune from June 11.

According to a press note, Sarhad , is actively working in social, cultural and educational fields, for peace, development and welfare of violence affected children, widows and other people of Jammu and Kashmir for the past 30 years.

“In 2019 Sarhad took an initiative to organize a film festival, in Pune by the name and style of J&K International Film Festival (JAKIFF). But due to few disturbances and COVID it could not be held.”