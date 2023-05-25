Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Thursday.

However, the movement of traffic remained slow at various bottlenecks due breakdown of vehicles and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock between Nashri and Banihal.

Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Thursday , the highway remained blocked for five hours and five minutes.