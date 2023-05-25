Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open
Ramban: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Thursday.
However, the movement of traffic remained slow at various bottlenecks due breakdown of vehicles and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock between Nashri and Banihal.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Thursday , the highway remained blocked for five hours and five minutes.
They said the highway remained blocked for two hours and 55 minutes due to mudslide and shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban for one hour and 40 minutes due to the closure of the of Banihal-Qazigund tunnel and for two and half hours due to the closure of the of Chenani-Nashri tunnel.
They further said movement of traffic remains slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of 12 heavy vehicles and due to on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles have crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations.
They said Heavy Vehicles released from Qazigund are heading towards Jammu at a slow pace on the highway.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir on NH-44, Friday morning.