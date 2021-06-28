Tourist dies while taking selfie in Doodhpathri

Srinagar, June 28: A girl from UP died at Doodpathri in Budgam district when she slipped into a wallah while taking a selfie, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Arohi Morya. Police said her sister received injuries and she has been identified as Anmol Singh, daughters of Ramesh Singh, both residents of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, a minor girl died after she slipped into a canal in Churpora Soibugh area in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday.

The girl was identified as Rabiya daughter of Farooq Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Gariend Khurd.