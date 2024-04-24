UN calls for independent investigation in destruction of Gaza hospitals, mass graves

New Delhi, Apr 24: The United Nations’ human rights chief, Volker Türk, expressed dismay at the devastation wrought upon Gaza’s Nasser and al-Shifa hospitals, along with disturbing reports of mass graves discovered at these sites following Israeli military actions.

BBC quoting Palestinian authorities disclosed the exhumation of 283 bodies at Nasser Hospital, with some found with their hands bound. However, the circumstances surrounding their deaths and the timing of their burials remain unclear.

While Palestinian officials asserted that Israeli forces were responsible for burying bodies at Nasser Hospital, Israel’s military vehemently denied these claims, labelling them as “baseless.” Nonetheless, Israel did acknowledge conducting operations at the hospital, citing intelligence suggesting the presence of hostages.

In response to these grave allegations, the United Nations urged for impartial and independent investigations into the deaths, stressing the need for transparency given the prevailing climate of impunity. Additionally, the United States State Department echoed these concerns, deeming the reports deeply troubling.

Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza, accused Israel of establishing a mass grave at Nasser Hospital, alleging that bodies previously interred there were relocated during Israeli military operations. These claims were refuted by Israel, which asserted that its actions were conducted with precision and without harm to hospital staff or patients.

However, testimonies from medical personnel detained during the raid paint a different picture, describing instances of humiliation, physical abuse, and prolonged detention. An impartial investigation to ascertain the truth and ensure accountability for any violations of international humanitarian law is being demanded. The situation remains highly charged, with conflicting narratives and mounting demands for accountability.