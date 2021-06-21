Yoga Day celebrated at Physical Education College Ganderbal

Ganderbal, June 21: International Day of Yoga, 2021 was celebrated at Government College of Physical Education Gadoora Ganderbal wherein both teaching/non-teaching staff and the students of B. P. Ed Semester-I & B. P. Ed Semester-III also practiced the yoga.

In a statement the college said that DrMushtaq Ahmad and DrNazir Ahmad Waza, Senior Assistant Professors highlighted the benefits of yoga and conferred the practice of yoga on the regular basis and stabilise the mental hygiene as well as physical wellness. DrHartej Singh, Principal GCOPE through light on the importance of yoga in our day-to-day life and motivated all participants the importance of Yoga during the pandemic covid. He also conversed that Yoga provides many mental and physical benefits like- “helps in developing a Better Body Image, helps an individual becoming a Mindful Eater, Fitness & Cardiovascular Benefit”.

Moreover, IrfanHussain Malik, Yoga Instructor enlightened the pros & cons of Yoga in daily life and demonstrated as well as performed various Yoga Asanas with explanation to the participants.

At the end, Principal thanked Dr.Saleem-Ur-Rehman, Director General Youth Service & Sports for his support and cooperation to make this program alive and fruitful.