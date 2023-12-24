Abdullahs, Mehbooba condemn former police officer’s killing in Baramulla

Srinagar, Dec 24: National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Vice-President Dr. Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti denounced the killing of former police officer who was shot dead by terrorists in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Sunday.

The leaders expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving family members and friends and said that violence can never be tolerated in any form.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, JKNC said “JKNC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and VP @OmarAbdullah express profound sadness over the tragic Baramulla incident, where retired SP Mohammad Shafi was senselessly shot dead. They extend their deepest condolences to the grieving family and friends. Condemning such heinous acts unequivocally, they affirm that violence can never be tolerated in any form”.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also disapproved the killing of former police officer.

In a post on X, Mehbooba said “Five jawans martyred in a militant ambush, three innocent civilians tortured to death in custody by army , many still battling for their lives in hospitals & now a retired SP killed. Innocent people have become collateral damage to maintain the facade of normalcy touted by GOI. One doesn’t know what to condemn more. Killing of five army jawans who laid their lives in the line of their duty or civilians tortured to death in the most barbaric way by those supposed to protect us from the enemy? Every life in J&K is in peril & GOI wants to brush everything under the carpet only because the ground reality will puncture their fake narrative. How long will this go on before the country wakes up?”.