Inspector Masroor killing: Have got several leads, says ADGP Law & Order

Srinagar, Dec 08: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Vijay Kumar on Friday said that police have got several leads in the killing of Inspector Masroor Wani and the case is being dealt jointly by J&K Police and National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of wreath laying ceremony of Inspector Masroor Wani at DPL Srinagar, ADGP Law & Order, Vijay Kumar said that police have got several leads in connection with the killing. “We have got several leaders and will act upon them.

The case is being looked into jointly by J&K Police and NIA,” he said.

He added that police had already issued SOPs and had directed its personnel to take utmost precautions while going to home.

Wani was critically injured after terrorists fired upon him from point blank range at Eidgah in Srinagar on October 29 this year. He was rushed to SKIMS Soura where he remained admitted for several days, and was later moved to PARAS Hospital Srinagar. However, on Dec 06 he was shifted to AIIMS New Delhi for advanced treatment where he succumbed to his injuries