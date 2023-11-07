Internet services suspended in south Kashmir’s Pulwama 

Srinagar, Nov 7: Authorities have suspended the Internet service in Wamoora and Hunipora villages of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in view of possible “misuse by anti-national elements/miscreants, which may cause deterioration in public order.”

The Telecom Service Providers were directed to suspend mobile data within three km radius of these areas from 7 pm on November 5 till 7 pm on November 8.

An order issued by Home Department reads: “Whereas, the ADGP, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar being the Authorized Officer under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, has issued directions to the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)/Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to suspend mobile data (2G/3G/4G/5G) services in Wampora and Hunipora area (latitude 33.9614541 and longitude 74.8720951 with 3 kilometers of radius) of District Puiwama w.e.f 1900 hours on 05.11.2023 to 1900 hours on 08.11.2023;”

“and Whereas, the order/letter under reference, inter-airs, mentions about possibility of Mobile Data (2G/3G/4G/5G) services to be misused by anti-national elements/miscreants, which may cause deterioration in public order. Now, therefore, upon consideration of the various aspects, as brought out in the material provided by the Authorized Officer, I, Financial Commissioner (ACS) Home, being satisfied that there was absolute necessity for issuance of the aforesaid directions by the Authorized Officer, without obtaining prior approval of the Competent Authority, in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State and for maintaining public order, hereby confirm order No. 4106(TSTS) of 2023 dated 05.11.2023, under endorsement No. KZ/CS/Snap-downt2023 dated 05.11.2023 issued by the Authorized Officer, in exercise of powers conferred under sub-rule (1) of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017,” it added.