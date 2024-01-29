Low-danger avalanche warning issued for Kupwara, Ganderbal districts

Srinagar, Jan 29: Authorities on Monday issued a low danger avalanche warning over Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours, advising people to avoid venturing out in avalanche prone areas till further orders.

“Avalanche with LOW Danger Level is likely to occur above 2600 & 2800 metres above sea level over KUPWARA & GANDERBAL districts respectively in next 24 hours,” State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said.

It said that people living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.